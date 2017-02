Lenny Kravitz took to Instagram to wish us all a Happy Valentine’s Day. In the photo, the 52 year old singer lays in a bathtub filled with wildflowers, rocking shades in a completely unbothered kind of pose.

Happy Valentine's Day. A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:53am PST

The comments under the post range from “Help me Jesus” to “This just cracked me up. Thanks for the laughs! I don’t know why my uncle acts up all the damn time” and everything in between.

