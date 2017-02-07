#trending

Martellus Bennett Says He Won’t Visit White House For Super Bowl Honor
by Feb 7, 2017

New England Patriots’ Martellus Bennett says he doesn’t plan on visiting the White House to celebrate his team’s Super Bowl victory.

“I’m not going to go,” Bennett said, following the Patriots’ historic win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The team overcame a 25-point deficit, the largest in Super Bowl history. It was also the first time the big game had run into overtime.

Asked why, Bennett responded, “It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter.”

And his tweets usually go something like this:

Bennett declared at media day last Monday that he likely wouldn’t attend the traditional White House celebration if the Patriots won “because I don’t support the guy in the house.”

