Martellus Bennett Says He Won’t Visit White House For Super Bowl Honor

New England Patriots’ Martellus Bennett says he doesn’t plan on visiting the White House to celebrate his team’s Super Bowl victory.

Asked why, Bennett responded, “It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter.”

“I’m not going to go,” Bennett said, following the Patriots’ historic win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The team overcame a 25-point deficit, the largest in Super Bowl history. It was also the first time the big game had run into overtime.

And his tweets usually go something like this:

America was built on inclusiveness not exclusiveness. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 30, 2017

Bennett declared at media day last Monday that he likely wouldn’t attend the traditional White House celebration if the Patriots won “because I don’t support the guy in the house.”