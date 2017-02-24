Mich. Judge Qiana Lillard Goes Viral After Sentencing Woman to 93 Days For Contempt

When you’re in Judge Qiana Lillard’s courtroom, you might want to check your giggles at the door. And one woman in Michigan learned that the hard way.

Judge Lillard was in the middle of sentencing 26-year-old Amanda Kosal and apparently some of her family members thought it was a laughing matter.

“It’s time for him to go. And I don’t know who he is, but whoever can sit here at a tragic moment like this and laugh and smile when somebody has lost a family member … in the entire time that Mr. Zirker’s sister was speaking that clown, and that’s what I am going to call him, a clown, was sitting there smiling and laughing,” Lillard said to someone in Kosal’s family.

“And you can go, too. Because if you don’t know how to act, you can go to jail. So leave. Anybody that can sit there and laugh and smirk — take her, she’s going in the back — anybody else wanna go? You can go, too. This is a court of law. And these are very serious matters. I understand that you all are very upset because your loved one is going to prison but guess what, she’s going to prison for the choices that she made. These people are here grieving, saddened because a senseless act took away their loved one and you’re sitting here acting like it’s a joke?” the judge added.

As the bailiff escorted a woman out of the courtroom, she made a remark about the judge having a big mouth. And then she got hit with 93 days in jail.

Kosal ended up being sentenced to 3 to 15 years in prison for deadly drunk drive crash that killed 31-year-old Jerome Zirker.