Netflix’s Dear White People Has White People Boycotting Netflix

Netflix’s new series “Dear White People,” based on the movie created by Justin Simien, has been accused of being “anti-white” and “racist,” after the release of its trailer and has white people saying they’re going to boycott.

Some white people found the trailer offensive and “promoting racism,” while others are even threatening to cancel their subscription to the entertainment service.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Boycotting Netflix until they drop Dear White People,” while another added: “it wouldn’t be OK to have a show called Dear Black People.”

'Dear White People' is a show about the racist shit white people blindly do, so the fact they are offended by it is Ironic x 7 — Michael Lovehall (@MichaelTavon) February 12, 2017

Dear White People✔️

Dear Black People❌

Dear Hispanic People❌

Dear Asian People❌ It's ok to be racist & anti White cuz muh systematic racism — Irma Hinojosa 🇺🇸 (@latinaafortrump) February 8, 2017

You could literally call a show "Dear White People" and white people would complain that it wasn't For White People enough. — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) February 12, 2017

Simien had a few words about the boycott:

Thanks for helping me make a simple date announcement the most viewed in Netflix history for a new series bro! #UnitedTogether #WeDidIt https://t.co/vYIhWVli51 — Justin Simien (@JSim07) February 9, 2017

“Dear White People was a widely reviewed film three years ago. A cursory Google search would confirm it has no racist intent. But that Google search is not embarked upon because they NEED it to be hate speech. They NEED to fight an enemy, lest they sit alone in their own pain. Feelings of being [passed] over by an evolving society,” Simien stated.

He writes, “Stories teach us empathy. They reveal to us ourselves in the skins of others. Our entire concept of reality is stories. So tell your story. Come out of the closet. Write your thesis. Make your film. But do it honestly. Tell the inconvenient truth. It is the only thing that has ever saved us. So while it was fun engaging the trolls […] it’s like shooting fish in a barrel. The harder thing is to listen and present what is.”