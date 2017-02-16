“New Edition Story’s” Woody McClain Explains ‘White Women’ Tweet

Woody McClain played the baby boy of New Edition, Bobby Brown, in BET’s New Edition Story, but shortly after the series premiered, a tweet was uncovered where he talked slick about black women.

“White is right” and “Black girls are soooo overrated,” were two of the tweets McClain posted a couple of years back (that have now been deleted)

McClain attempted to defend himself, by letting people know he’s been in a relationship with a black woman for 10 years.

In an interview with Essence, McClain clarified his old tweets.

“So it was a Tweet that was token out of content what I said. The tweet that I wrote was, ‘If it ain’t white it ain’t right’. Me growing up through comedy, that’s a comedy reference. Once you go black, you never go back. That’s a comedy reference. So I feel like somebody took that Tweet, added more Tweets, photoshopped it, undefeated, you will not beat Photoshop. And they’re adding more to my Tweets. I love black women, I always push for black women. When I shoot my videos, go to follow me @woody_thegreat, you will see all my content, I promote black love. If I was going to switch up, I would have did it three years ago when I started social media, you feel me? So there is no switching up for it. My mother is black. My sister is black. I love my black friends. I push my positivity. Every time I do my comedy videos, I’m doing it to put us in a positive light. So you see what I’m saying? So I’m not even mad that this happen. I’m actually happy. So I want my little African-American brothers, listen Y’all gotta understand this is not a joke. It’s not sensitive, it’s not funny no more”.

Well, I guess that’s the end of that.