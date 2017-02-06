Nicki Minaj’s Brother to Stand Trial For Child Rape Case

Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, is facing life in prison after rejecting a plea deal of 15 years to life for after being charged with raping a child. According to Maraj, he’s innocent, which is why he rejected the deal.

“He is choosing to go to trial because he is not guilty of these allegations and has faith in our system of justice,” Maraj’s lawyer David Schwartz said.

The victim is a 12-year-old girl, who Maraj is accused of sexually assaulting and sodomizing, over an eight-month period in 2015. Prosecutors also claim that Maraj’s semen was found on the girl’s clothing.

The child, who is his stepdaughter, according to Maraj’s court documents, had sex with another adult male and attempted to have sex with a 17-year old.

Maraj was arrested in December, and Nicki paid for his bail and allegedly is paying his attorney fees.