Oprah Winfrey’s Reason For Not Having Kids: ‘I Wouldn’t Have Been Good At It’

“I didn’t want babies. I wouldn’t have been a good mom for babies” — Oprah

Oprah Winfrey only had a child once, at age 14, and he died just weeks later. She’s opened up about the issue to Good Housekeeping U.K. in their April issue, on sale next week.

“I didn’t want babies. I wouldn’t have been a good mom for babies,” Winfrey told . “I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage!”

The media mogul then put joking aside and spoke about how she’s worked hard to help children all over the world feel loved. She plays mom to the girls at her world-class school in Johannesburg, South Africa called the Leadership Academy for Girls.

“When people were pressuring me to get married and have children, I knew I was not going to be a person that ever regretted not having them, because I feel like I am a mother to the world’s children,” she said. “Love knows no boundaries. It doesn’t matter if a child came from your womb or if you found that person at age two, 10 or 20. If the love is real, the caring is pure and it comes from a good space, it works.”

As for Winfrey’s boarding school, she called it “more rewarding that I would ever have imagined,” adding, “I was doing this to help them, but it has brought a light to my life that I can’t explain.”