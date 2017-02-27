Rachel Dolezal Is On the Verge of Being Homeless

It seems as though Rachel Dolezal’s 15 minutes of fame hasn’t paid off because the 39-year-old recently revealed she’s surviving off food stamps and is on the brink of homelessness.

During an interview with The Guardian, Dolezal says can’t find a job, after applying to hundreds, and the only help she’s received is from friends and food stamps. Dolezal said the only job offers she’s received have been for reality television or porn.

Dolezal pointed out that she wrote a memoir, but it was rejected by 30 publishers before finally being picked up. She attributed this to what she felt was an overriding narrative about her.

“The narrative was that I’d offended both communities in an unforgivable way, so anybody who gave me a dime would be contributing to wrong and oppression and bad things,” she explained. “To a liar and a fraud and a con.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dolezal talked about whether or not she believes some black people have a hard time believing whites can suffer and struggle.

“I think there’s definitely a stereotype of white privilege, and that stereotype gets expanded to mean rich, not oppressed, not suffering, et cetera,” Dolezal stated. “And yes, it’s a misperception.”