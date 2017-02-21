#trending

Racist Milo Yiannopoulos Loses Book Deal Over Pedophilia Comments
by Feb 21, 2017

Simon & Schuster nixed the  publication of a forthcoming book by Milo Yiannopoulos following the release of video clips in which the right-wing commentator endorsed sexual relations between “younger boys and older men.”

Yiannopoulous, an editor for Breibart, was outed by the Reagan Battalion, a conservative Twitter feed, after they tweeted video clips Sunday in which Yiannopoulos discusses Jews, sexual consent, statutory rape, child abuse and homosexuality.

Yiannopoulos wrote on Facebook blamed deceptive editing and his own “sloppy phrasing” for any indication he supported pedophilia.

The British author says he spoke of his own relationship when he was 17 with a man who was 29. The age of consent in the U.K. is 16.

In one of the videos, Yiannopoulos defended sexual relationships between “younger boys and older men.”

“In the homosexual world, particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men — the sort of ‘coming of age’ relationship — those relationships in which those older men help those young boys discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable, sort of rock, where they can’t speak to their parents,” he said.

Yiannopoulos wrote in response that the videos were “deceptively edited” and accused establishment Republicans of trying to smear him.

“I do not support pedophilia. Period,” he wrote.

The American Conservative Union also announced it rescinded Yiannopoulos’ speaking invitation.

