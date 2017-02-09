Sheryl Underwood Defends George Lopez

I would have said, ‘B—-, that’s why nobody’s going to marry you cause you talking in my show —

Sheryl Underwood capped for George Lopez during Wednesday’s episode of “The Talk” after critics ripped him to shreds for tossing a black woman out of his comedy show, after she gave him the finger. During his Phoenix show, Lopez told a black and Latino joke, that the woman apparently didn’t agree with.

“There’s still two rules in the f–king Latino family,” Lopez said. “Don’t marry somebody Black and don’t park in front of our house.

When the woman pointed her middle finger, Lopez called her a bitch, and several other expletives and threw her out of the show.

“You paid to see a show, sit your a– down,” he said. “[If] you can’t take a joke, you’re at the wrong m—-rf—–g place. Sit your f—–g a– down or get the f–k out of here.”

And Underwood defended Lopez. “I would have said, ‘B—-, that’s why nobody’s going to marry you cause you talking in my show,” Underwood says.

“See, that is why we don’t want to be recorded inside of the venue,” Underwood says. “Because if you just look at the outside in, you think, ‘Oh, he’s attacking this Black woman,’ but once you throw up the bird twice and you are in the first few rows, you have now inserted yourself into the show and it depends on the mood of the comic on how they handle it.”

“When you come into the venue, you have to expect what happens in the house,” she says. “He who holds the mic or she who holds the mic runs the house.”

DL Hughley also defended George Lopez’s comment and actions:

A little note from #theGEDSection: Comedy is not subjected to societal norms…and before you judge my brother @georgelopez you should know what kind of hell he goes through just for doing a tour or hanging out with us. @TheDLHughleyShow @iamjasminesanders @istevewilson #TeamDL A video posted by realdlhughley (@realdlhughley) on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:05pm PST