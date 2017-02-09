Solange Covers ELLE Magazine’s March 2017 Issue

Solange Knowles is the face of Elle’s March issue and she’s looking radiant in red on the cover.

In the cover story, the singer discussed growing up around Destiny’s Child and what it took to make her hit album A Seat At The Table.

“My sister and Kelly [Rowland] were the same age, which is like a built-in best friend in the house; they were extremely close,” Solange remembered of her childhood. “Writing felt like this insular thing that I could go back in my room and express all that I would observe, all the emotions that would arise. It felt like mine, my little thing.”

“I did want to create this juxtaposition, politically, of having these very hard, messy conversations but having them stylistically in a way that you can really hear me, and not the yelling, the rage,” Solange said of her groundbreaking album. “I wanted to project in my delivery what I was not achieving at all: peace and having a certain lightness and airiness that could maybe help me get closer to having more light and airiness in my life.”

