Solange Speaks Out About Beyoncé’s Grammy Snub

Solange has a few words to say about the Grammys, even after winning her first ward. The R&B singer took to Twitter seemingly to address the controversy about Adele winning Album of the Year, instead of her sister, Beyoncé.

“There have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for album of the year,” she tweeted Monday afternoon. “There have been over 200 black artist who have performed.”

“Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, and be the gold you wanna hold my g’s.”

Shortly after Beyoncé lost, Solange tweeted, “wuddup frank,” sharing a link to Grammy boycotter Frank Ocean‘s open letter to the show’s producers saying the annual awards suffer “cultural bias and general nerve damage.”

Although Solange deleted the tweets late Monday evening, she did make several valid points. But I guess the Knowles sisters won’t be making any more Grammy appearances?