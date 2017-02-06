Tamron Hall’s NBC Departure Prompts NABJ To Lead A Discussion On ‘Whitewashing’ In Broadcast Media

The departure of Tamron Hall is leading to a bigger discussion about representation in journalism. Hall decided not to renew her contract with NBC after finding out she would be replaced on the Today show by former Fox News correspondent and Host Megyn Kelly.

Today was a good day. Thank y'all for all the love and support. 💜 #tamcam @housingworks A video posted by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:07am PST

Hall reportedly walked away from a multi-million dollar deal and is handling the exit in a non-confrontational way but the National Association of Black Journalists is taking a slightly different approach.

The NABJ said in a statement: “The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is saddened by Tamron Hall’s departure from NBC. She broke ground as the first black female Today show co-host and was enjoying ratings success alongside Al Roker during the show’s third hour of programming. NBC has been a leader for diversity in broadcasting, but recent reports that Hall and Roker will be replaced by former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly are being seen by industry professionals as whitewashing.”

Adding, “Kelly has a well-documented history of offensive remarks regarding people of color. On The Kelly File, her Fox News show, the host said then-First Lady Michelle Obama’s commencement address at Tuskegee University pandered to a ‘culture of victimization.’”

They conclude by asking for a dialogue with NBC to discuss the recent decisions made and NBC responded with a ‘yes’.

We’ll keep you posted on what happens next.