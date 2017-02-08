Trayvon Martin’s Parents Release Five Year Anniversary Book

Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, Trayvon Martin’s parents, have collaborated to write “Rest In Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,” five years after their son was shot and killed by George Zimmerman. Published by Spiegel & Grau, the book recounts the journey of two grieving parents, thrust into the spotlight by tragedy and on some days, still as close to their loss as the day he died. Trayvon would have been 22 this past Sunday.

“The calendar says five years, but it seems like just a few months,” Sybrina Fulton said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I know that we’re still healing.”

Writing the book wasn’t a healing experience, but it was therapeutic to know that writing it might help others, Tracy Martin said.

“It was hard because we relived this every time we had to go back and write something about it. … It stayed fresh,” he said.

Martin’s parents say the shooting deaths of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Tamir Rice in Cleveland, Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina, and others, have added to their grief. But comforting other parents has helped them heal.

Having a black president who identified with their son from a podium in the White House also “went a long way,” Tracy Martin said.

“It meant a great deal for the most influential and most admired president that this country has ever seen mention our son,” he said. “This new administration … you would hope they would have compassion for families who are losing children to gun violence.”

