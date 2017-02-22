#trending

Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump Visiting African-American History Museum
Feb 22, 2017

Donald Trump visited the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture on Tuesday, with Ivanka Trump, adviser Omarosa Manigault, Ben Carson and his wife, Candy Carson. The group was accompanied by museum director Lonnie Bunch.

The group visited “The Paradox of Liberty” exhibit as well as an exhibit profiling Dr. Ben Carson, the nominee for secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Honestly, it’s fantastic,” Donald Trump said of the museum before posing for a photo with Ben Carson, adding that he was “very proud” of Carson. “I’ve learned, and I’ve seen, and they’ve done an incredible job.”

During the tour, Trump spoke about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and unity.

“We’re going to bring this country together, maybe bring some of the world together, but we’re going to bring this country together,” he said. “We have a divided country. It’s been divided for many, many years, but we’re going to bring it together.”

But of course, Twitter was not here for Trump’s shenanigans.



