Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump Visiting African-American History Museum

Donald Trump visited the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture on Tuesday, with Ivanka Trump, adviser Omarosa Manigault, Ben Carson and his wife, Candy Carson. The group was accompanied by museum director Lonnie Bunch.

The group visited “The Paradox of Liberty” exhibit as well as an exhibit profiling Dr. Ben Carson, the nominee for secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Honestly, it’s fantastic,” Donald Trump said of the museum before posing for a photo with Ben Carson, adding that he was “very proud” of Carson. “I’ve learned, and I’ve seen, and they’ve done an incredible job.”

During the tour, Trump spoke about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and unity.

“We’re going to bring this country together, maybe bring some of the world together, but we’re going to bring this country together,” he said. “We have a divided country. It’s been divided for many, many years, but we’re going to bring it together.”

But of course, Twitter was not here for Trump’s shenanigans.

Maybe tomorrow Trump can visit the Holocaust Museum and speak out against the KKK and police brutality — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) February 21, 2017

Trump invited Frederick Douglass to join him on his visit to the "African American Museum" — kathleen martin (@Katx123Martin) February 21, 2017

@DrJasonJohnson Mr. Trump didn’t visit the museum to learn. He visited the museum to brag about winning racist states. — Mike Vanriel (@MikeVanriel2) February 22, 2017

Trump's visit to the African American Museum-as inappropriate as Hitler visiting a Holocaust Museum. He hired Racist Sessions &Nazi Bannon pic.twitter.com/4LHJ66TZ7n — A.Silver-MeMEs (@SilverAdie) February 21, 2017

Trump's visit to African American Museum does not mitigate the VILE, and DIVISIVE rhetoric he spewed during his campaign. Don't be fooled! — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) February 21, 2017

The look on Trump's face when he sees Frederick Douglas at the #africanamericanmuseum. #NMAAHC pic.twitter.com/2cJROIcSRr — Boss Lady (@convo_girl) February 21, 2017