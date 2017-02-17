#trending

News & Opinion

Twitter Roasts Trump Over Photo Of His All White Staff
by Feb 17, 2017

After signing legislation to end an Obama coal mining rule, which protected waters from mining waste, the US president was pictured smiling with his staff as they give a thumbs up to the camera.

People on Twitter were quick to note that everyone in the photo was white and there was just one woman.

What are your thoughts on Trump’s far from diverse staff photo?

Tags:
Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

Living

Ayesha Curry Is Launching A Line Of Cookware

by 15 hours ago
News & Opinion

Twitter Roasts Trump Over Photo Of His All White Staff

by 16 hours ago
News & Opinion

Whoopi Goldberg Speaks Out In Support Of Tiffany Trump Amidst NYFW Controversy, Tiffany Responds

by 2 days ago
Entertainment

“New Edition Story’s” Woody McClain Explains ‘White Women’ Tweet

by 2 days ago