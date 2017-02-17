Twitter Roasts Trump Over Photo Of His All White Staff

After signing legislation to end an Obama coal mining rule, which protected waters from mining waste, the US president was pictured smiling with his staff as they give a thumbs up to the camera.
People on Twitter were quick to note that everyone in the photo was white and there was just one woman.
#MakeAmericaGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/iwkcH3BBAG
— President Trump (@POTUS) February 17, 2017
i mean you got white guys with hair in that picture, white guys with no hair, it's like a benetton ad https://t.co/elK0ImKQcu
— Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) February 17, 2017
In case you missed my blog yesterday on race relations under Trump- ponder this! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #TrumplandSoWhite pic.twitter.com/UzCI1OVpUF
— Areva Martin, Esq. (@ArevaMartin) February 17, 2017
@POTUS This picture is so white I need sunglasses.
— Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) February 17, 2017
When Frasier gets added to Netflix pic.twitter.com/Lehb1UxSiJ
— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 17, 2017
@POTUS it's oddly impressive that 1) this photo is this white in 2017 and 2) you are really proud of that fact.
— Patrick Thornton (@pwthornton) February 17, 2017
. @POTUS pic.twitter.com/yWm6fCfLLN
— froot (@FR4NKY20) February 17, 2017
"Trump caucus" or used-car sales crew? You be the judge! https://t.co/H8zTjnAf4E pic.twitter.com/o54WEkzJnp
— HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) February 17, 2017
