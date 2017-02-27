#trending

Entertainment

Viola Davis Becomes First Black Actor Win Oscar, Emmy and Tony for Acting
by Feb 27, 2017

On Sunday night, Viola Davis made history when she became the first black actor to win an Oscar, Emmy and Tony for acting.

Davis was teary eyed when she accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences.

“People ask me all the time, what kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola?” she said as she accepted her latest accolade. “And I say, exhume those bodies, exhume those stories. The stories of the people who dreamed big, and never saw those dreams to fruition, people who fell in love and lost. I became an artist, and thank God I did, because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life.”

Davis joins actors like Jessica Lange, Helen Mirren, Al Pacino and Ingrid Bergman. But even some of the greatest actors and actresses in history, including one of Davis’ acting heroes, Meryl Streep, haven’t completed the triad like Davis did Sunday.

Notably, Whoopi Goldberg actually has also completed a triple crown of sorts, but her Tony came from producing the Broadway musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” not acting in it.

Tags: , ,
Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

News

Kellyanne Conway Apologizes After Squating on Oval Office couch

by 4 hours ago
News

‘Welcome to the Trump Plantation’: Graffiti Found on Howard University Campus

by 5 hours ago
News

Betsy DeVos Faces Backlash for Linking HBCUs to School Choice

by 8 hours ago
Entertainment

Demi Lovato Dragged After Sharing She’s 1% African

by 1 day ago