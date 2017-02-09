Watch the Full-Length Trailer for Season 2 of WGN America’s ‘Underground’

WGN America has released a full-length trailer the second-season premiere of its hit original drama series Underground, which will air on 10 PM Wednesday, March 8.

Season two of the 10-episode, hour-long series follows an unremitting struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice. Set in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s daring attempt to stage the greatest escape in history, this group of American heroes continues on their harrowing journey to freedom, with legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman blazing the trail.

Deadline reports:

Returning cast includes stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Jessica de Gouw, Alano Miller, Christopher Meloni, Amirah Vann and Marc Blucas. Joining in recurring roles are previously announced Hinds as Harriet Tubman, Bokeem Woodbine as Daniel, Jasika Nicole as Georgia, DeWanda Wise as Michael Trotter as Biographer, Jesse Luken as Smoke, Sadie Stratton as Patty Cannon and John Legend as Frederick Douglass.

Underground Season Two premieres Wednesday March 8, 10/9c on WGN America.