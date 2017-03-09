Beer Company #BlackStoutsMatter Mocks ‘Black Lives Matter’ Movement

Nothing is safe when it comes to some white people and their inherent desire to mock things dealing with blackness. Take for example Birch Church Brewing Co., and their stout beer “Black Stouts Matter.”

The beer was found by Ralph Marion, a craft beer aficionado from Birmingham, Alabama.

Just saw someone in one of the beer groups I'm in post this. Do you think this is offensive or is it just a play off of something and trying to be funny? A post shared by Ralph Marion (@beeredblackman) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:48am PST

“When I saw it, I was wondering if it was a real beer. Then I started to really wonder what other would think about this, so that is when I posted it on my Instagram page,” Marion said.

“They made a parody of a very serious issue. I just find this being clueless of the times that we are living in right now and how it could make people feel” Marion said.

Using a politically charged phrase does not make you trendy. It makes you insensitive and tone deaf.