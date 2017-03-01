#trending

Betsy DeVos Faces Backlash for Linking HBCUs to School Choice
Mar 1, 2017

“Historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are “real pioneers when it comes to school choice,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Monday. “They are living proof that when more options are provided to students, that are afforded greater access and great quality,” DeVos said in a statement. “Their success has shown that more options help students flourish.”

Yeah…well….those words didn’t sit well with many people.

DeVos’ statements were made as HBCU leaders were in D.C to meet with Republican lawmakers. President Trump is expected to sign an executive order related to the institutions on Tuesday.

People on social media pointed out that HBCUs were established because black students didn’t have any other choice and couldn’t get an education elsewhere.

 

And this is the person running the education system. God help us all.

