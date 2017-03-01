Betsy DeVos Faces Backlash for Linking HBCUs to School Choice

“Historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are “real pioneers when it comes to school choice,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Monday. “They are living proof that when more options are provided to students, that are afforded greater access and great quality,” DeVos said in a statement. “Their success has shown that more options help students flourish.”

Yeah…well….those words didn’t sit well with many people.

DeVos’ statements were made as HBCU leaders were in D.C to meet with Republican lawmakers. President Trump is expected to sign an executive order related to the institutions on Tuesday.

People on social media pointed out that HBCUs were established because black students didn’t have any other choice and couldn’t get an education elsewhere.

Betsy DeVos on HBCUs as "school choice" vs. basic historical facts about segregation on her own department's website pic.twitter.com/b6fs5v78W0 — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) February 28, 2017

Betsy DeVos said HBCUs were about school choice. As if white/colored water fountains were about beverage options. pic.twitter.com/I3tNlER43n — Resist Dystopia (@AynAyahSteenkur) February 28, 2017

Betsy DeVos's HBCU statement is reason no. 379 that she should not be secretary of education. — Duke Sage (@realdaveshelton) February 28, 2017

I'm still just blown away at DeVos using HBCUs to reinforce rhetoric on (resegregating) school choice. The snake eats its tail. — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) February 28, 2017

Essentially, DeVos is using HBCUs as a justification of expanding a privatized public system that disproportionately harms Black students. pic.twitter.com/PMRfzqSf6n — Advancement Project (@adv_project) February 28, 2017

And this is the person running the education system. God help us all.