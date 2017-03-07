#trending

Entertainment

Chance The Rapper To Donate $1 Million to Chicago Public Schools
by Mar 7, 2017

Chance The Rapper met with  Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner last Friday to discuss recently announced cuts to school funding, but the meeting didn’t go as well as he hoped, and now Chance the Rapper has decided to address the issue himself.

The Chicago-bred rapper, whose full name is Chancelor Bennett, announced in a news conference Monday that he would be donating $1 million to the Chicago Public School system.

“As a CPS graduate, Chance has shown Chicago students not only the heights they can achieve but the generosity they can share,” school district spokesperson Emily Bittner said in a statement. “We also appreciate his strong advocacy for Chicago schoolchildren, who suffer under the state’s discriminatory system of funding, which Gov. Rauner continues to perpetuate.”

“Today, I’m proud to announce that I am donating $1 million to CPS to support arts and enrichment programming,” Chance said in the news conference at Westcott Elementary School on the South Side of Chicago.

The announcement comes just days after the three-time Grammy-award-winning rapper brokered a half-hour meeting with the Republican governor after an exchange on Twitter.

Currently CPS has a $129 million budget deficit that could cause the school year to end early.

Tags: , , ,
Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

News

Study: Black People More Likely To Be Wrongfully Convicted

by 53 mins ago
Entertainment

Chance The Rapper To Donate $1 Million to Chicago Public Schools

by 3 hours ago
Beauty

Spelman Grad Develops Haircare Line For Scalp Ailments

by 23 hours ago
News

Harvard University Publicly Acknowledges Historical Ties to Slavery

by 1 day ago