“Deadpool 2” Casts Atlanta Star Zazie Beetz as Domino
by Mar 10, 2017

Zazie Beetz, the breakout female lead in Atlanta, has been cast in the role of Domino in Deadpool 2.

Marvel character Domino – real name Neena Thurman – bears the power of telekinesis and is part of mercenary groups known as Six Pack and X-Force.

Beetz plays Van in the Golden Globe-winning comedy series Atlanta opposite Donald Glover. She is said to have beat out the likes of Mackenzie Davis and Scandal star Kerry Washington.

Deadpool 2 – which was recently teased by 20th Century Fox ahead of record-breaking X-Men spinoff Logan – will be released 2 March 2018.

