Donald Trump Responds to Snoop Dogg’s ‘Lavender’ Video

Just hours after the release of information about his 2005 tax returns, President Donald Trump took shots at “failing” Snoop Dogg over the rapper’s Trump-mocking “Lavender” video.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired a gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

Fellow rapper Treach spoke out in defense of Snoop’s video to TMZ.

“[And] it was a confetti gun,” Treach told TMZ. “Anybody got shot, confetti came out. It was artistic.” He later added, “I don’t think it was threatening neither,” using Saturday Night Live skits as an example using similar comedy.

In the video, Snoop Dogg aimed a toy gun at a clown parody of President Donald Trump. It also tackles police brutality, as a young black man is seen filming a clown cop shoot a clown man, played by Michael Rapaport, in his car, and confetti emerges once the trigger is pulled.