#trending

Entertainment

Donald Trump Responds to Snoop Dogg’s ‘Lavender’ Video
by Mar 16, 2017

Just hours after the release of information about his 2005 tax returns, President Donald Trump took shots at “failing” Snoop Dogg over the rapper’s Trump-mocking “Lavender” video.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired a gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

Fellow rapper Treach spoke out in defense of Snoop’s video to TMZ.

“[And] it was a confetti gun,” Treach told TMZ. “Anybody got shot, confetti came out. It was artistic.” He later added, “I don’t think it was threatening neither,” using Saturday Night Live skits as an example using similar comedy.

In the video, Snoop Dogg aimed a toy gun at a clown parody of President Donald Trump. It also tackles police brutality, as a young black man is seen filming a clown cop shoot a clown man, played by Michael Rapaport, in his car, and confetti emerges once the trigger is pulled.

 

Tags: , , , ,
Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

News

Minnesota Police Officer Who Shot Philando Castile Found Not Guilty

by 1 day ago
News

Michigan Health Official Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter For Role In Flint Water Crisis

by 4 days ago
Entertainment

Tory Lanez Spends $35K in Luxury Store He Alleges Discriminated Against Him

by 6 days ago
News

Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ Movie Poster Slammed By Critics for Being ‘Too Militant’

by 6 days ago