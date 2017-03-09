First Black ‘Bachelorette’ Says She Feels Pressured to Choose a Black Man

Just a little New Years Eve Eve celebration last night with a few of my bests #miaminights #nyeinmiami #twomoredays #areyouready #bachelornation A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:14pm PST

“It’s my journey in finding love. And whether that person is black, white, red, whatever — it’s my journey. I’m not choosing a man for America, I’m choosing a man for me.” — Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay, the first black person to be the lead in 33 seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchise, says she’s feeling the pressure to pick a black man on the show.

Lindsay spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and says she doesn’t want to let society’s beliefs of what love looks like to change that.

“Honestly, I don’t want to go into this process with any preconceived notions or any pressures to do something for somebody else,” she explained. “I hate to sound selfish, but it’s my process. It’s my journey in finding love. And whether that person is black, white, red, whatever — it’s my journey. I’m not choosing a man for America, I’m choosing a man for me.”

“I’m hoping that as a black Bachelorette you’re going to get to see a more diverse cast, a cast that’s reflective of what America looks like,” Lindsay continued. “And not just Bachelor Nation or whatever else, but what America looks like.”

