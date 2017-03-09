#trending

First Black ‘Bachelorette’ Says She Feels Pressured to Choose a Black Man
Mar 9, 2017

“It’s my journey in finding love. And whether that person is black, white, red, whatever — it’s my journey. I’m not choosing a man for America, I’m choosing a man for me.”Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay, the first black person to be the lead in 33 seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchise, says she’s feeling the pressure to pick a black man on the show.

Lindsay spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and says she doesn’t want to let society’s beliefs of what love looks like to change that.

“Honestly, I don’t want to go into this process with any preconceived notions or any pressures to do something for somebody else,” she explained. “I hate to sound selfish, but it’s my process. It’s my journey in finding love. And whether that person is black, white, red, whatever — it’s my journey. I’m not choosing a man for America, I’m choosing a man for me.”

“I’m hoping that as a black Bachelorette you’re going to get to see a more diverse cast, a cast that’s reflective of what America looks like,” Lindsay continued. “And not just Bachelor Nation or whatever else, but what America looks like.”

Yeah, but something tells me that there will be a lot more black men on this season than others.

