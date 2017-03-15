#trending

Issa Rae Announces Insecure Season 2 Premiere Date, ‘Doper Than Ever’ New Episodes
Issa Rae and HBO announced the premiere date for Insecure’s eight-episode second season Tuesday. Rae’s critically acclaimed comedy will return Sunday, July 23rd. In a tweeted video Tuesday morning, the 32 year Golden Globe nominated Director, Producer and Actress answered a few pressing questions from fans.

“The first question: Is Issa still single?” Rae said. “No comment. Is Molly still single? No comment. Is Lawrence still fine? Yeah, duh. I’ll comment on that all day. He’s fine.” The new season, of which Rae recommended we inform both our friends and our enemies, promises to double down on everything fans loved about its inaugural run. “We’re coming back happier, stronger, better, doper than ever,” Rae said.

The cast has been busy at work gearing up for the highly anticipated new season.

Will you be watching?

