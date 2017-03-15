Jordan Peele Becomes First Black Director To Break $100M With Feature Debut

Jordan Peele just became the first Black Director/Writer to break $100 Million in the box office on a debut feature with his new film Get Out.

On February 24th, Jordan Peele released his directorial debut Get Out, which, in its opening weekend groosed $21.07 million at the box office. In addition to immediate buzz from just about everywhere, the film received an extremely rare perfect rating by Rotten Tomatoes and easily surpassed its $4.5 million budget.

According to Black Film, “Get Out” has crossed the $100M mark, which makes Jordan Peele the first Black writer-director to do so. In less than a month in theaters, Get Out has now profited well over 20 times the production cost of the movie.

Get Out tells the story of a young Black male visiting his White girlfriend’s parents estate. The horror film brilliantly breaks down all the stereotypes Black men face when dating outside of their race, particularly when dating white women and the often cultural disconnect through racist behavior. It conquers all of this in the most unconventional, unpredictable ways.

If you haven’t seen it yet, make sure you do. It’s definitely worth your while.