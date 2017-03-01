Kellyanne Conway Apologizes After Squating on Oval Office couch

In all sense of the phrase, Kellyanne Conway could be described as the most basic, of the “basic bitches” with no home training. And she proved that Tuesday with one simple photo.

Conway caused an uproar when a photo was posted that showed her sitting with her feet on a couch in the Oval Office during Trump’s meeting with leaders of historically black colleges and universities, which some have no referred to as the coon train.

After learning of the backlash, Conway appeared on Lou Dobbs to apologize and defend her actions:

“I was very busy today and didn’t follow a lot of it, but I know there are a couple of reports at least showing what happened. And what happened is we had the largest gathering of men and women to date in the Oval Office for a picture,” she said.

“I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us. I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that. I certainly meant no disrespect, I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch.”

Conway also stated that being demeaned on social media not only hurts her, but her children.

“It is venomous, it is vicious, it bothers my children to be frank with you. I have 24/7 Secret Service protection because people do wish us harm and people should take that very seriously. I’m not a victim at all but people should take very seriously the import of their words when I meant no disrespect,” Conway said.

