Lauren London Shuts Down Her Body-Shamers

Last August, actress Lauren London gave birth to a son, and made the announcement on Instagram, to the shock of her many fans.

And just 6 months later, London is addressing body shamers who felt she’s now a BBW, after being spotted at a basketball game over the weekend. A lot of people suggested that London not only drop her boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, but also drop the extra pounds by going on a diet. London took to Instagram to speak about her weight and the criticism.

โ€œIโ€™ve been getting compliments on my looks for years,โ€ she wrote on Instagram. โ€œI never let it โ€˜gas meโ€™ because I knew the enduring value in all things is internal. When I decided to have my son, I knew the Internet would be cruel.โ€

โ€œI knew that my body would change, but I did not let the fear of these things effect me to the point of going against my spirit,โ€ London continued. โ€œThis lil weight will get worked off and who I am will be uncompromised. Win-win, no?โ€

