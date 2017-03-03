Lauren London Shuts Down Her Body-Shamers

Last August, actress Lauren London gave birth to a son, and made the announcement on Instagram, to the shock of her many fans.

KROSS 8.31.16 🙏🏾 A post shared by Nipsey Hussle (@nipseyhussle) on Sep 16, 2016 at 11:09am PDT

And just 6 months later, London is addressing body shamers who felt she’s now a BBW, after being spotted at a basketball game over the weekend. A lot of people suggested that London not only drop her boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, but also drop the extra pounds by going on a diet. London took to Instagram to speak about her weight and the criticism.

“I’ve been getting compliments on my looks for years,” she wrote on Instagram. “I never let it ‘gas me’ because I knew the enduring value in all things is internal. When I decided to have my son, I knew the Internet would be cruel.”

“I knew that my body would change, but I did not let the fear of these things effect me to the point of going against my spirit,” London continued. “This lil weight will get worked off and who I am will be uncompromised. Win-win, no?”

👅 A post shared by Lauren London (@iamlaurenlondon) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:46pm PST