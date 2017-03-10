Nicki Minaj Responds to Remy Ma’s Diss Track with Three New Singles

It only took 3 weeks, but Nicki Minaj released three new singles overnight, and one of them is a direct response to Remy Ma’s diss track “shETHER.”

Unlike Remy Ma, who didn’t need any guest stars, Nicki brought along Drake and Lil Wayne for “No Frauds,” in which she claps back at Remy’s follow-up single, “Another One.”

“You can’t be Pablo if your work ain’t sellin’ / What the f— is this bitch inhalin’? / Tried to drop ‘Another One,’ you was itchin’ to scrap / You exposed your ghostwriter / Now you wish it was scrapped,” Minaj raps.

She also released “Regret In Your Tears” and “Changed It” featuring Lil Wayne.

On Feb. 25, Remy dropped a seven-minute-long song in which she accused Minaj of everything from plastic surgery to infidelity.

Ma recently told BuzzFeed she was “not particularly proud” of slamming Minaj in “Shether.”

“It just bothers me that this record that I put out where it’s literally picking apart a female went so viral” — Remy Ma

“I do not condone or recommend the tearing down of another female,” she said in the interview. “That’s not what I do. Anybody that knows me knows that I embrace females. I always want to do some girl-oriented thing. I think we work so much better when we work together and when we help each other. I just don’t, especially when I know someone who’s come from somewhere like I’ve come from, when you come from the bottom and you’ve actually managed to make something of yourself, it just makes me happy. It just makes me all mushy inside. However, in the event that you piss me off and we become archenemies, run for cover.”

I think the only people happy about these 3 songs are Nicki Minaj fans.