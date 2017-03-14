NYLON Mag’s April Cover Girl Is Gabourey Sidibe Like You’ve Never Seen Her Before

These days, Empire star Gabourey Sidibe is looking and feeling better than ever. The 33 year old Actress posed for a series of stunning photos and chopped it up with NYLON Mag for their April 2017 issue about her weight loss surgery and her upcoming memoir “This Is Just My Face: Try Not To Laugh”, among many other things.

Sidibe’s memoir is set for a May 1st release date and took her 3 years to write.

“A lot of people will write a book and pretend that whatever they are writing about they are done with, and now they are perfect. I’m not perfect. I am just as fucked up. I am who I am, and all of this shit in my life will be a struggle forever…but I’m fine. Well, I’m becoming fine.”

“Sidibe’s not sure if she feels happier having money. She recalls reading a quote by Jim Carrey in which he expressed how he wished everyone could get rich and famous and have everything they’d ever dreamed of so that they could see money is not the answer. “I get sad because that’s still in my blood,” Sidibe says. “I still have fucking issues. When I didn’t have any money, I worried about it. Now that I have money, I worry about it. The struggle is definitely real.”

Empire’s third season premieres March 22nd.

You can pre-order a copy of her book here and to read the full interview, visit NYLON.