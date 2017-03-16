Pregnant Texas Woman Killed on Train Tracks During Photo Shoot

She was very helpful to her siblings. She was very outgoing and made sure that everything was taken care of with them. She was a leader. — Hakamie Stevenson, Mother

A 19-year-old woman from College Station, Texas was killed by a train while she posed for a photography session on the train tracks.

Fredzania “Zannie” Thompson, who was 4 weeks pregnant, was attempting to launch a modeling career when she was hit in Navasota, Texas, about 60 miles northwest of Houston, according to The Eagle.

According to witnesses, Thompson was hit at the intersection of two train tracks, while she was waiting for an incoming train to pass through when another train hit her. She died on the way to a local hospital.

Thompson was a student at Blinn College and would have been 20 on Monday. Her fiancé, Darnell Chatman, 25, told the Dallas Morning News that he and Thompson had found out about her pregnancy weeks ago.

According to Thompson’s mother, it was her dream to become a model.

“That’s definitely what she wanted to do,” Hakamie Stevenson, her mother, told the newspaper. “It’s what she had started to do the day she was deceased.”

A GoFundMe page was created for Thompson’s funeral arrangements. Her funeral service will be held on March 18, and she will be buried in the Oakland Cemetery in Navasota, Texas, according to her obituary.