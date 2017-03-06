Spelman Grad Develops Haircare Line For Scalp Ailments

Scalp irritation affects an estimated 50 percent of the American population, however most products that fight the condition lack the moisture required to keep curly, kinky hair healthy. One dermatologist is on a mission to fix this. After seeing patients with this hair type attempt scalp treatments that stripped the hair of moisture and caused hair breakage or loss, Dr. Shari Hicks-Graham, M.D., FAAD created LivSo. The shampoo, conditioner and moisturizing lotion restores the scalp’s moisture giving textured strands extra layers of protection, while exfoliating and removing flakes and strengthening hair follicles. In a clinical study, LivSo brought relief to 90 percent of users in just four weeks.

“Strength, length and shine — that’s what the majority of shampoos on the market focus on, but healthy hair care is so much more than that,” says Dr. Hicks-Graham. “Every day I saw men and women come into my practice who had suffered hair loss due to scalp damage. I created LivSo to help people with textured hair soothe their dry, itchy scalp and protect their hair.”

Based on Dr. Hicks-Graham’s dermatological and clinical expertise and extensive ingredient research, LivSo uses soothing ingredients including coconut oil, glycolic acid, hydrolyzed oat protein and Abyssinian oil in the three-step hair care system.

LivSo’s Moisturizing Shampoo, Moisturizing Conditioner and Moisturizing Lotion are available for purchase on Amazon and LivSo.com. To learn more about LivSo, or request a free sample, visit www.livso.com.