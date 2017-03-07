Study: Black People More Likely To Be Wrongfully Convicted

According to a study reported by CNN, black people are more likely to be wrongfully convicted. And us black people are like, “We already knew this.”

The study involved a project from the National Registry of Exonerations, a joint project between the University of California, Irvine; University of Michigan Law School and Michigan State University College of Law, and it shows that black people are more likely to be wrongfully convicted than white people and are also likely to spend longer in prison before being exonerated for their crimes.

From CNN:

Researchers focused on three types of crimes where black people were more likely than whites to be exonerated: murder, sexual assault and drug crimes. While they acknowledged that the causes of each exoneration “differ sharply from one type of crime to another,” they also said they found patterns of racial discrimination in all three groups. According to the researchers, innocent blacks are seven times more likely to be convicted of murder than innocent white people. Gross said this was partly because homicide rates among black people are higher than among white people, and innocent black people are therefore more likely to get suspected and convicted of murder. (According to data from the FBI , 52% of murder victims in 2014 were black and 46% were white, and 53% of offenders were black compared to 45% who were white).

Of course this report isn’t shocking to anyone who happens to be black. Over the last several years, startling stories, like that of Kalief Browder, who was held in solitary confinement at Rikers Island without being charged with a crime, have been brought to light. Browder was arrested for allegedly stealing, but was never charged. Upon his release, he spoke out about being in solitary confinement, but he never regained the life he had before he went into prison. And he took his own life.