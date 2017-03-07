TrumpCare is Pure Trash and People Will Die

On Monday, the GOP released its Obamacare repeal plan, and of course referred to it as TrumpCare. But realistically, it should probably be referred to as “TrumpDontCare,” because he doesn’t care about sick people, but does care about lining the pockets of pharmaceutical company CEO’s pockets.

Here are several points of disaster when it comes to TrumpCare:

The proposal defunds Planned Parenthood. No federal funding can be made, either directly or indirectly, by Medicaid to a healthcare organization that “provides for abortions”.

The bill effectively shuts down private health insurance coverage for abortion.

The individual and employer mandates are eliminated. They’re not repealed exactly, but the penalties are repealed, which amounts to the same thing. Without a requirement that individuals carry health insurance, the insurance markets are almost certain to collapse.

Essential health benefit rules are repealed. As of Dec. 31, 2019, ACA rules that required qualified health plans to provide hospitalization, maternity care, mental health services and other benefits would be sunsetted at the federal level. States would have the authority to set them instead.

Income-based premium subsidies would be replaced by age-based subsidies, which will hurt working-class families in many states.

The Medicaid expansion is killed. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the Medicaid expansion is repealed.

All of Obamacare's taxes are repealed, another plus for the rich.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that “Trumpcare doesn’t replace the Affordable Care Act, it forces millions of Americans to pay more for less care.”