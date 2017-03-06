Two African-American Women Pilots Make History at Delta

​Two Delta pilots made on the last weekend of Black History Month, flying Delta’s first mainline flight with two African-American female pilots in the flight deck.

Atlanta-based First Officer Dawn Cook reached out to Detroit-based Captain Stephanie Johnson, Delta’s first African-American female captain, to make the historic flight happen. Afterward, Cook posted the above photo to Facebook to commemorate the flight.​

Last month, Johnson spoke about what inspired her to become a pilot:

“There were no pilots in my life growing up, and I think I’m the first person in my family to graduate from college. But for as long as I can remember, I have been fascinated with airplanes and would think, “What a great thing it would be to know how to fly.”

“In high school my physics teacher, Mr. White, mentioned that he had an airplane, and I asked him if he’d ever take students flying. He agreed as long as I could get a couple of my friends to come and pay for gas. I was so excited and thought it was such a generous offer – I found my two bravest friends and we set a date.

Taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport [in Cleveland] in his Piper Cherokee was the thrill of my life. Once we were airborne, he actually let me fly the airplane. I will never forget looking out at the horizon and Lake Erie over one wing and the city of Cleveland over the other. My interest was fueled.”

And the rest as they say is history.