#trending

Entertainment

Tyra Banks Named Host of ‘America’s Got Talent’
by Mar 14, 2017

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on

Tyra Banks has been named the new host of “America’s Got Talent.”

Howie Mandel, who serves as one of the show’s judges, made the announcement Sunday via Twitter.

Banks replaces Nick Cannon, who has served as host of “America’s Got Talent” since 2009. Cannon announced last month that he was leaving the show after a falling out with the network over a joke told on a Showtime comedy special.

In the special, Cannon told a racially charged joke employing “NBC” as an acronym incorporating a racial slur. He claimed in a Facebook post that NBC executives threatened to terminate him over the joke.

Tags: , ,
Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

News

Minnesota Police Officer Who Shot Philando Castile Found Not Guilty

by 5 hours ago
News

Michigan Health Official Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter For Role In Flint Water Crisis

by 2 days ago
Entertainment

Tory Lanez Spends $35K in Luxury Store He Alleges Discriminated Against Him

by 4 days ago
News

Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ Movie Poster Slammed By Critics for Being ‘Too Militant’

by 4 days ago