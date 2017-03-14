Tyra Banks Named Host of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Tyra Banks has been named the new host of “America’s Got Talent.”
Howie Mandel, who serves as one of the show’s judges, made the announcement Sunday via Twitter.
Please welcome @TyraBanks to the @NBCAGT family! She's our new host. #TyraBanks #AGT pic.twitter.com/JFebSVqUqC
— Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) March 12, 2017
Banks replaces Nick Cannon, who has served as host of “America’s Got Talent” since 2009. Cannon announced last month that he was leaving the show after a falling out with the network over a joke told on a Showtime comedy special.
In the special, Cannon told a racially charged joke employing “NBC” as an acronym incorporating a racial slur. He claimed in a Facebook post that NBC executives threatened to terminate him over the joke.
Made me smile, @NickCannon. 💛 pic.twitter.com/HAes5MqDtC
— Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 14, 2017