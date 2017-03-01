‘Welcome to the Trump Plantation’: Graffiti Found on Howard University Campus

Offensive graffiti was found Tuesday – the last day of Black History Month – on the campus of Howard University. The graffiti appeared shortly after HBCU presidents met with Donald Trump and actually thought he was going to hand over some funding.

A spray-painted message on a sidewalk said, “Welcome to the Trump Plantation, Overseer: Wayne A.I. Frederick.”

Frederick is the university’s president.

Two other messages were also spotted on Howard’s campus Tuesday, including “Stand for Something or Fall for Anything” and “HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Initiative? Wayne Coonin’ for Howard? Not on My Watch!”



Trump signed an executive order Tuesday, moving the federal initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Department of Education to the White House. It’s intended to strengthen the finances of HBCU but doesn’t specify any new federal funding. And that’s what you call getting Trumped.