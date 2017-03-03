White Ohio Deputies Tased 12-Year-Old Girl at Roller Skating Rink

Two Hamilton County, Ohio deputies were caught on camera using a Taser on a 12-year-old black girl at a skating rink. But according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Robison, the deputies were following the right procedures.

Robison said the 12-year-old was asked to leave The Skatin’ Place several times because she was “using extremely disrespectful language she vehemently refused to comply,” reads a press release.

“When the Deputies attempted to escort her from the premises, she struck a Deputy twice in the face, and proceeded to continue to kick both Deputies. She was given several verbal commands to stop resisting which she also ignored,” stated the press release.

The girl was then stunned on the back of her legs. After her arrest, she was charged with two counts of assault on an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The police became involved when the girl was asked by rink employees to put on skates, because patrons are required to wear them. She did not comply, and that’s when cops were called.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office maintains a special detail security presence there and has for 15 years, according to Liette.

