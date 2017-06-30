Halle Berry Disillusioned: Oscar Win “Meant Nothing” for Diversity in Hollywood

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

A decade and a half after Halle Berry won an Oscar for her performance in the movie “Monster Ball” and gave a powerful acceptance speech which declared doors were officially opened for black women in Hollywood, it seems that the actress has recently become a bit disillusioned by the reality that not much actually changed. 15 years later, the actress still remains the only black woman to win the award.

“It’s troubling. To say the least, it’s troubling,” Berry said in a conversation with Elaine Welteroth, editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue about the lack of representation and diversity at the Oscars.

She even addressed the 2015 #OscarsSoWhite scandal that erupted after no people of color were even nominated for the award. “It was one of my lowest professional moments…” she said, “I sat there and I thought, wow, that moment really meant nothing. It meant nothing. I thought it meant something but I think it meant nothing.”

Despite the very disheartening, racist reality of Hollywood, Berry still refuses to give up and hopes to be an influencer that can prompt change.

“We need more people of color writing, directing, producing, not just starring. We have to start telling stories that include us,” she continued. “And when stories don’t include us, we have to start asking, ‘why can’t that be a person of color? Why can’t that white male character be a black woman?’ Why can’t it? We have to start pushing the envelope and asking these questions.”