Kodak Black Is Just A Reminder That The World Continues To Fail Black Women

For some odd reason, the whole damn black world gasped when Kodak Black admitted that he doesn’t like Black girls during Instagram Live. Not sure why. Black folk should know self-hate is real and it requires education, self-reflection, and self-love and maybe even therapy to overcome.

This ignant Lil black boy raps like he barely knows his ABCs, spent more time in juvy than school (pretty sure he has yet to acquire a high school diploma), and obviously has had no access to any of the aforementioned. His spewing of anti-blackness, which obviously reflects self-hate and disdain, should be taken as a symptom of larger society’s failure to empower and educate black youth. We should all be appalled that this thinking continues and even the younger generations has yet to escape it.

In response to the backlash from that post, Black took to Instagram recently to clarify that he likes African-American women, just not dark-skinned one.

“I love black, African-American women. It’s just not my forte to deal with a dark-skin woman,” Black captioned the new video.

Well tell us how you really feel then 💅🏽 #KodakBlack A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

As offensive as this statement should be, there is no reason why black folks can’t write this display off as plain and simple ignorance. The boy could barely put together a coherent sentence, for heaven’s sake! What kind of expectations should we really have set for him? Expectations that exceed those set for the entire black world, which still props up lighter skin?

The truth of the matter is that while Black’s statements are offensive because they reinforce colorism and anti-blackness, the real offense is in the fact that these kinds of childish, ignorant rappers have come to dominate black hip-hop culture and they obviously have never been afforded the type of guidance and mentorship necessary to create world views that will benefit themselves or people who look just like them. Young rappers like Kodak Black are merely products of their society, upbringing, and environment. They represent the ways in which we all fail, as a collective society, to empower and appreciate blackness and black women specifically. Black is failing black women because society as a whole continues to fail us. He is just the reminder.