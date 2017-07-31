Amber Rose Responds To ‘Traditionally Attractive’ Comments About Philly Women

Amber Rose is once again on the wrong side of the same feminism she claims to champion for. On a recent episode of N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs show, she said women in her area of Philadelphia weren’t ‘’traditionally attractive.”

Rose took to Instagram to make sure people understood what she was saying.

“I know that people really want me to be a superficial bitch, but I’m just not that person,” the model said in response.

“I find beauty in everyone. … Unfortunately, it’s not easy doing interviews and always saying things the way you really want to articulate,” she continued. “I wasn’t saying that’s how I felt, I was saying that’s how people treated me.”