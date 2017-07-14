Beyonce´ Reveals Carter Twins Via Instagram Post

The internet went crazy at 1:00 EST, when Beyonce´finally unveiled her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, on Instagram. And apparently, the tabloids were in correct, because according to Beyonce´, her babies are now a month old.
Social media’s collective edges were snatched and they couldn’t contain themselves:
Beyoncé wrote "Sir Carter and Rumi" not "Sir and Rumi Carter" so is Rumi not a Carter or is Sir Carter Sir Carter Carter? pic.twitter.com/UTOvLLupP4
— Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) July 14, 2017
beyoncé actually invented motherhood tbh. pic.twitter.com/BghJelCf6w
— king crissle (@crissles) July 14, 2017
I knew Beyoncé did something because I heard a faint "YAAAAAAASSSSSS" in the distance when I woke up.
— Charles J. Moore (@charles270) July 14, 2017
Boring white people are pressed about Beyonce's first pic with the twins because of course they are lol. pic.twitter.com/cTLV5v926A
— Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) July 14, 2017
can u believe beyoncé and her twins invented flowers pic.twitter.com/aewGJwtdvk
— farwz (@farwzz) July 14, 2017
Don't do it to yourself. Don't let white women steal your Beyoncé joy today. They mad at The Queen for doing things her way. Ignore. Them. pic.twitter.com/yktnWB11DJ
— April (@ReignOfApril) July 14, 2017
Congrats to the Carters!