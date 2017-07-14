Beyonce´ Reveals Carter Twins Via Instagram Post

The internet went crazy at 1:00 EST, when Beyonce´finally unveiled her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, on Instagram. And apparently, the tabloids were in correct, because according to Beyonce´, her babies are now a month old.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

<a href="//mirrordigital-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=986c22ac6c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//mirrordigital-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537250688&cs=986c22ac6c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Social media’s collective edges were snatched and they couldn’t contain themselves:

Beyoncé wrote "Sir Carter and Rumi" not "Sir and Rumi Carter" so is Rumi not a Carter or is Sir Carter Sir Carter Carter? pic.twitter.com/UTOvLLupP4 — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) July 14, 2017

beyoncé actually invented motherhood tbh. pic.twitter.com/BghJelCf6w — king crissle (@crissles) July 14, 2017

I knew Beyoncé did something because I heard a faint "YAAAAAAASSSSSS" in the distance when I woke up. — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) July 14, 2017

Boring white people are pressed about Beyonce's first pic with the twins because of course they are lol. pic.twitter.com/cTLV5v926A — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) July 14, 2017

can u believe beyoncé and her twins invented flowers pic.twitter.com/aewGJwtdvk — farwz (@farwzz) July 14, 2017

Don't do it to yourself. Don't let white women steal your Beyoncé joy today. They mad at The Queen for doing things her way. Ignore. Them. pic.twitter.com/yktnWB11DJ — April (@ReignOfApril) July 14, 2017

Congrats to the Carters!