Beyonce´ Reveals Carter Twins Via Instagram Post
by Jul 14, 2017

 

The internet went crazy at 1:00 EST, when Beyonce´finally unveiled her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, on Instagram. And apparently, the tabloids were in correct, because according to Beyonce´, her babies are now a month old.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Social media’s collective edges were snatched and they couldn’t contain themselves:

Congrats to the Carters!

