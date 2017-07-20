Burundi Robotics Team Missing After Competition in D.C.

D.C. Metro police are searching for members of the Burundi Robotics Team after they went missing following a robotics competition held in the capital.

Police state that two of the missing teens were seen crossing into Canada and that there was no indication of foul play.

Police tweeted missing person fliers Wednesday asking for help finding the teens last seen in the area of the FIRST Global Challenge around the time of Tuesday’s final matches. The missing team members include two 17-year-old girls and four males ranging in age from 16 to 18.

#MissingPerson Audrey Mwamikazi, 17, last seen 7/18 in 1700 b/o D St., NW. Reported missing 7/19. Info? Call 202-727-9099 pic.twitter.com/Jyf8mH6BRJ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 19, 2017

Police tweeted images of the teens Wednesday, saying they are looking for 17-year-old girls, Audrey Mwamikazi and Nice Munezero; 18-year-old men, Richard Irakoze and Aristide Irambona; Kevin Sabumukiza, 17; and Don Ingabire, 16. said Audrey and Don were seen crossing into Canada.