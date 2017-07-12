Idris Elba Will Probably Date You, But He Isn’t Here For Marriage

On August’s cover of Essence Magazine, Idris Elba is looking as handsome as usual. But if you thought for one second, Elba was looking for his next wife, you better think again. He’s been there and done that, and doesn’t plan on doing it again.

In his cover interview, spoke about his views on marriage and it’s just not for him.

“Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so. Yeah, I don’t think so,” Elba said. “Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody. It’s not my life’s calling.”

So what is his life’s calling right now? Well it’s directing movies. Elba’s upcoming film Yardie is his directorial debut, and he couldn’t be more proud of it. “Yardie is quite a semifamous bit of English literature about a small-time pastor who comes from Jamaica and ends up embroiled in [avenging his brother’s death],” he shares about his directorial debut film. “It’s set in the late ’70s, early ’80s, a hotbed of Jamaican culture in London, but then crack cocaine arrives.”

So ladies, Elba is single and ready to mingle, but don’t expect a walk down any aisle besides the grocery store.