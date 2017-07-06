Is This Sh!t Real: Blac Chyna Posts Pic With New Boo In Response To Rob Kardashian Fiasco

Lawd the saga continues 😩 #BlacChyna A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Rob Kardashian broke the Internet yesterday when he decided to revenge post nude pictures of Blac Chyna, calling her out for cheating on him, after he was allegedly contacted by a man she was cheating with who was demanding a bribe. Lawyers representing Chyna did not hesitate to say that they will take every possible legal measure against the Kardashian, who could possibly face jail time for his poor decision.

Just when everyone thought things couldn’t get any messier, Black Chyna’s new boo, Rarri True, decided to wake up this morning and post topless pictures of her next to him in bed. The photos were captioned: That 250k In Jewelry Ain’t mean Sh*t to RARRI… Rep Yo set… Lesson Learned Daniel Son,’ an obvious shot to Kardashian who claimed Cbyna left him after he spent 250k on jewelry for her.

This Rarri character is the same dude who allegedly contacted Rob Kardashian to bribe him with threats that he would expose his relationship with Blac Chyna, so it’s no surprise that the same dirt bag would post these pictures and the braggadocios caption to go along with it.

I, for one, am having a hard time believing this whole mess is real. I think everyone is just waiting for the announcement that they are coming out with a new book or reality show and this was all just a publicity stunt.