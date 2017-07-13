Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly Go Public With Relationship

Right after addressing and denying cheating rumors during an appearance on Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for ‘4:44’,” Jesse Williams was spotted on a date in Hollywood with Minka Kelly, which spells trouble for the star who is facing scrutiny by the public for his break up with his longtime wife.

“I was in a relationship 13 years . . . and all of a sudden motherf – – kers are writing think pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like [the] most painful experience I’ve had in my life like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute,” he said during the Footnotes interview.

Williams break-up with his ex Aryn Drake-Lee, who he was with for 13 years and fathered two kids with, spurred rumors that he was trying to get in on the Hollywood dating scene and get rid of the wife who helped support him in his journey to stardom. Back in May, reports swirled the internet claiming the Grey’s Anatomy actor was dating Kelly and the internet wasn’t particularly thrilled about it. Now it seems the rumors have been confirmed.