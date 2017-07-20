Lawsuit Alleges Usher Gave Former Mistress Herpes

Usher Raymond reportedly paid a former mistress $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit after claiming she contracted herpes from the singer.

Court documents, first published by Radar Online, show that the 38-year-old ‘U Got It Bad’ singer, whose real name is Usher Raymond IV, was diagnosed with the incurable condition between 2009-2010. According to court documents, Raymond gave the disease to stylist, Maya Fox-Davis, the same woman that Tameka Foster accused Usher in court of sleeping with, according court documents obtained by RadarOnline.

Fox-Davis claimed in court documents that Usher had shared with her his concerns about having an STD after a “greenish discharge” had come from his penis, but doctors later determined that he was an “asymptomatic carrier.” He then convinced Fox-Davis that an STD test had come back negative, and they engaged in unprotected sex.

“Believing Raymond’s statements that it had been nothing and cleared up, [she] continued her relationship,” her lawyer wrote.

An affidavit from the complainant states that the singer nonetheless engaged in unprotected intercourse without first disclosing the affliction.

According to California state law, where Usher resides, it is illegal to knowingly or recklessly transmit an sexually transmitted disease (STD).

The performer later denied being a carrier of the non-lethal condition, despite ‘greenish discharge’ from his penis, court documents say.

‘Believing Raymond’s statements that (the discharge) had been nothing and cleared up, (she) continued her relationship,’ the legal docs stated.

The plaintiff was later diagnosed with herpes, complete with vaginal sores, fevers and chills, she alleged in papers.

Usher has yet to make a public statement on the matter.

Usher married Grace Miguel (pictured) in 2015, more than five years after he allegedly contracted the herpes virus. She is not believed to be woman in the lawsuit and is not believed to have the virus