Lil Duval Says He’d Kill a Sexual Partner if He Learned She Was a Transgender Woman

Lil Duval made an appearance on the“Breakfast Club,” and explained how he felt about President Donald Trump’s proposal last week to ban transgender troops from serving in the military.

Lil Duval said, in effect, he didn’t care. “I’m just doing my thing. Shout out to all the trannies out there,” he said, using what is often considered a slur for transgender people. His interlocutors giggled at the remark.

At that point, one of the hosts asked him what he would do if he started dating and having sex with a woman and found out later in the relationship that she was a transgender woman.

“This might sound messed up, but I don’t care, she dying,” Lil Duval said.

Activists have now called for a boycott of The Breakfast Club:

Once again, Lil Duval has proved to be an asshole and Charlamagne is an enabler.