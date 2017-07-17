LOL! Madonna Calls Whitney Houston ‘Horribly Mediocre’ In Handwritten Letter Up For Auction

“I think it’s absurd that anyone is publishing your private letters … Know that I am your friend.” — Sharon Stone

Madonna called Whitney Houston “mediocre” in an alleged handwritten note that is about to go up for auction, which really has us scratching our heads.

In the note, addressed to “J,” who some are speculating is John Enos, a man who Madonna dated for a bit. The letter, which was mostly a break up letter explaining why she and “J” couldn’t be together, harshly criticized both Whitney Houston and Sharon Stone.

“I have made so many people angry that I’m being punished and basically being made to be quiet and sit in a corner while other less interesting [and] exciting people are reaping the benefits of the road I’ve paid,” she wrote, adding, “It’s so unequivocally [sic] frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I’ll never have.”

Her rant continued, “Not because I want to be those women, because I’d rather die but they’re so horribly mediocre and they’re always being held up as paragons of virtue and some sort of measuring stick to humiliate me.”

Madonna certainly is no talent worthy of comparison to the late and great Houston, but perhaps some folks just like to hold on to a piece of historical, non-sensical drama. Bids for the letter are expected to open for $1,000 and some silly folks may push that price to $5,000 if bidding goes as expected.

