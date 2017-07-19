Mother Charged With Murder After Baby Dies in Hot Car

A Georgia mother is now being charged with 2nd degree murder after her baby died in a hot car, while she was getting her hair done.

Police said around 5 p.m. on June 15, Dijanelle Etta Fowler, 25, called 911 from the Emory parking deck and reported a “medical emergency.” Responders found her 1-year-old daughter dead in the back seat. Fowler was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for seizure-like symptoms.

<a href="//mirrordigital-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=606464bbfe&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//mirrordigital-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538627860&cs=606464bbfe&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

DeKalb County investigators say Fowler had driven around with her dead baby for hours. Earlier in the day, they said Fowler left the baby in a running car while she got her hair done. About six hours later, she came out of the Tucker salon and found the baby had suffocated, and the car had cut off.

Warrants reveal the man who helped her was unlikely to see the child’s body in the backseat because there were “lots of clothes” to cover her.

Hours later, Fowler made the 911 call from Emory Hospital. According to the warrants, Fowler sent a text to the child’s Godfather and said she was going to urgent care for a headache. The documents said she Googled “seizure symptoms” before parking in the hospital deck.

Fowler was released from the hospital, but never offered an explanation for her dead baby.

Fowler turned herself into the DeKalb County jail late Monday night, after a Fugitive Task Force searched for her in South Carolina and Miami.